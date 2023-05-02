BTS’ Suga Talks ‘D-Day’ Album & Solo World Tour in Valentino’s Rockstud Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Suga gave his sharp style an edgy upgrade for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night.

The lead rapper of BTS stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about his debut album “D-Day,” becoming an NBA ambassador, working in food delivery before rising to fame and kicking off his solo world tour. Suga also joined Fallon for a game of Imposter Challenge, where they were each given two things that looked identical, one of which tasted good and the other did not.

Suga made a fashionable appearance on the talk show. The “Polar Night” artist donned a black blazer with a white Valentino graphic T-shirt and light-wash denim jeans.

BTS’ Suga appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Completing the K-Pop star’s look was Valentino Garavani’s M-Way Rockstud Ankle Boots. Made in Italy, the silhouette is crafted in calf leather, a rubber sole with stud detailing and a 2-inch square heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

BTS’ Suga appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Suga later performed his new single, “Haegeum.” Committing to an edgy aesthetic, the musician wore a knee-length leather blazer with a printed shirt and black and white acid-wash jeans. He accessorized with a beaded necklace and slipped into a pair of block-heel boots.

Suga performs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Suga is known for often making fashionable statements during red carpets and appearances. Both on and off the stage, the record producer continues to captivate audiences with his laid-back aesthetic and cozy cool style. Suga tends to gravitate towards brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton and of course, Valentino for which he was recently named the luxury label’s ambassador.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.