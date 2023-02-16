Golf Pro Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Models Her Sleek Floral Bikini Collaboration With Sandals in Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ Trailer

Some of golf’s biggest names are giving viewers an exclusive look at their lives and the most unprecedented season of the professional sport in the new Netflix series, “Full Swing.”

The sporting documentary made its debut on Feb. 15 and also includes the likes of golf champion Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims as well as other golf pros including, Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth also make an appearance.

“Full Swing” takes you inside the minds of players as they work to build their legacy, and as some weigh the choice of leaving the tour for the newly formed LIV league. The eight-episode series also follows top pros across the relentless season of competition and turmoil, during the intense pressure at each of the four Major Tournaments and let’s viewers experience how a single shot can make the difference in a week, season or career.

Ahead of the release, Netflix uploaded a trailer on YouTube giving fans a preview of what they can expect to see in the series. Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims makes an appearance in the two-minute video. The Steve Madden model could be seen sitting at a dinner table and enjoying a glass of wine. Sims was casually dressed while at home, wearing a simple black bralette top with white pants.

In another quick clip, the Sims x ONEONE Swimwear collaborator tans alongside Koepka in a white floral bikini and crystal-embellished heart-shaped sunglasses.

(L-R) Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend the ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The first episode of “Full Swing” kicks off in the cozy golfing community of Jupiter, FL., which is home to Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Leona Maguire, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry. The episode continues by focusing on the bromance, and rivalry of Thomas and Spieth. A decade ago, both golfers won Majors early in their professional careers.

