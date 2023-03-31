Brooke Shields Reflects on 1980 Calvin Klein Campaign in Cutout Jumpsuit & Sparking Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Brooke Shields gave monochromatic style a sparkling boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City on Thursday night. The Golden Globe-nominated actress sat down with Colbert to chat about her new two-part documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” her life and career and the controversy surrounding her 1980 Calvin Klein ad campaign.

When asked by Colbert about the outrage over the Calvin Klein campaign, Shields explained that she thought it was ludicrous. “The fact that you could take that one line and have that set the president for what were revolutionary commercials. And they always seem to with me pull out the lowest common denominator,” Shields told Colbert.

Shields initially arrived wearing a short-sleeve black cardigan sweater and clear aviator glasses. Underneath, the “Blue Lagoon” star wore a black jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had thin spaghetti straps, a small triangle cutout at the center and flare-leg pants.

Brooke Shields arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 30, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

As for glam, Shields went with soft makeup and styled her hair in voluminous curls. She simply accessorized with a thin choker necklace and dangling earrings.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of strappy pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured glittery silver straps on the instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look a Brooke Shields bedazzled pumps while arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 30, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on the red carpet. The supermodel tends to gravitate towards neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

Brooke Shields arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on March 30, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is a documentary about the actor and model Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. The documentary was initially released in January and is now available to stream on Hulu.

