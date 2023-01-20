Brooke Shields Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Turtleneck Slit Dress for ‘Pretty Baby’ Premiere at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Brooke Shields gave her winter wardrobe an edgy finish during her latest appearance. The Golden Globe-nominated actress the premiere of her documentary “Pretty Baby” during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 20.

Shields was casually chic for the event, arriving in a cropped fleece jacket that featured oversized shearling lapels, thick cuffs and zipper detailing on the sleeves. Underneath, the “Blue Lagoon” star wore a black turtleneck dress that was outlined with buttons near the side slit.

Brooke Shields attends the premiere of “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Shields completed her look with black western cowboy boots. The shoe style had an elongated toe, a high shaft, and a small square heel and was decorated with white lines on the upper.

Western boots have been wavering on and off shopping lists for the past few years, but they’re definitely back for another spin in the spotlight in 2022. Labels like Celine, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant have all shared their take on the shoe style.

Brooke Shields attends the premiere of “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on the red carpet. The supermodel tends to gravitate towards neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

