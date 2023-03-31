Brooke Shields Pops in Pink Jumpsuit & Matching Pointy Pumps on ‘GMA’

Brooke Shields made a bright statement during her latest outing.

The actress stepped out in New York City on Friday to appear on “Good Morning America” the morning after attending the New York premiere of her new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.”

Shields donned a hot pink monochromatic look for the morning show. She wore a pink long-sleeve jumpsuit with a straight leg opening. She added minimal jewelry to the outfit as well as a black knitted cape for a bit more warmth, and she carried a red Goyard tote bag.

Shields is seen arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ on March 31 in New York City. CREDIT: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On her feet, Shields added a pair of hot pink pointed-toe pumps that matched her jumpsuit perfectly. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Shields included.

Shields is seen arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ on March 31 in New York City. CREDIT: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of statement-making, glitzy pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For footwear, she’s often seen in pointy pumps at formal events, wearing styles from PVC material to bright pink suede.

Shields has also created her own venture within the fashion industry, having launched her own line of clothing and beauty products titled Beginning Is Now. The brand offers a line of leggings, bras and tank tops that aim to inspire and unify women. Most recently, she also modeled in a Skims campaign alongside Juliette Lewis, Becky G and more.

