Brooke Shields Pops in Pink Cutout Dress & Matching Pumps at National Board of Review Gala 2023

Brooke Shields had a monochrome moment over the weekend.

The actress attended the National Board of Review Gala on Sunday night in New York City. To the event, she wore a bright pink sleeveless midi dress. Her ensemble featured a keyhole cutout in the bodice and a high neckline. Shields added a silver watch, plus sparkly silver rings to her outfit.

Shields attends The National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala on Jan. 8 in New York City. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

The “Endless Love” star rounded out her look with matching pumps. Her bubblegum pink shoes included a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel, reaching at least 4 inches.

When it comes to Shields’ essential sartorial style, she’s a fan of statement-making, glitzy pieces that showcase her eye for fun clothing. For footwear, she’s often seen in pointy pumps at formal events, wearing styles from PVC material to bright hues, like her latest pair.

The National Board of Review Gala is held annually to honor the top films and performances of the past year. The 2023 awards, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, were hosted by Willie Geist. The evening’s honors were awarded to stars including Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Colin Farrell (Best Actor), Stephen Spielberg (Best Director) and Janelle Monae (Best Supporting Actress). Star attendees other than Shields also included Sienna Miller, Jenny Slate and Oscar Isaac.

