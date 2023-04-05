Brooke Shields Delivers Classic Style in Polka Dot Dress & Pointy Pumps at Tribeca Ball 2023

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy were a coordinating duo at the Tribeca Ball 2023 in New York City on Tuesday. Held at the New York Academy of Art, the event celebrates emerging artists and proceeds from the evening go to the school’s scholarships and public programming.

Shields stepped out in chic spring style for the occasion. The Golden Globe-nominated actress wore a black and white polka dot dress. The piece featured a mock neckline, long fitted sleeves, a belted waist and a form-fitting midi skirt.

Brooke Shields attends the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy attend the Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

To amp up her look, the “Pretty Baby” star accessories with dangling diamond curved earrings and a red square leather clutch. Taking things up a notch, Shields added a bold red lip and styled her long tresses in soft waves.

Shields’ daughter Grier Hammond Henchy donned a strapless satin dress. She complemented the garment with a sparkling sequin handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, both Shields and Henchy tied their outfits together with pointed-toe pumps. Shields’ shoe style had a chunky rectangular heel, while Henchy slipped into patent pumps.

A closer look at Brooke Shield’s pumps at the Tribeca Ball on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Brooke Shields attends the Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on the red carpet. The supermodel tends to gravitate towards neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

PHOTOS: Discover Brooke Shields and more stars at the 2017 ACE Awards.