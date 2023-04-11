Brooke Shields Delivers Chic Spring Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Brooke Shields brought spring-worthy style to “The Drew Barrymore Show” today.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress was joined on the morning talk show by the co-producer of her new Hulu documentary Ali Wentworth. Shields sat down with Barrymore to chat about her new docudrama “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” her appearance in the 1980 film “Blue Lagoon” and having her mom present at her past interviews.

(L-R) Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Shields looked stunning for the appearance. The former model wore a cream jumpsuit. The one-piece garment featured thin spaghetti straps, a triangle cutout at the center and wide-leg pants. To amp up the glam factor, Shields accessorized with small diamond earrings, a star necklace and a sparkling cuff bracelet. The entertainer styled her hair in voluminous curls and went with soft makeup.

Rounding out Shields’ look was a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The slip-on silhouette matched her outfit perfectly and included a triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Brooke Shields appears on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on the red carpet. The supermodel tends to gravitate towards neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

Brooke Shields appears on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is a documentary about actress and model Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world. The documentary was initially released in January and is now available to stream on Hulu.

