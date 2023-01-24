Brooke Shields Looks Pretty in Pink Sweater, Gold Skirt & Sandal Heels

Brooke Shields was spotted hitting the streets of New York this week, before traveling to Park City, Utah, to release her new film “Pretty Baby” at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. Shields was effortlessly clad in colorful wears with sandals.

The “Endless Love” star cozied up in a hot pink turtleneck, the oversized style solely shielding her from the chill in the air since Shields went sans-coat. On bottom, the 57-year-old fashionista sported a metallic gold maxi skirt made of a breezy high-shine satin.

Brooke Shields seen leaving a restaurant in New York on Jan. 24th, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Over her shoulder, Shields toted a cream-colored quilted Chanel bag with a chain strap and gold hardware. In tandem with the ultra-stylish bag, Shields wore coordinating chunky gold rings and thin gold-framed sunglasses with brown ombre lenses.

When it came to footwear, Shields strapped into a set of ultra-feminine nude Elizée “Aria” heeled peep-toe sandals for the occasion. Her style included a rounded-toed silhouette accented by thick straps that ran across the top of Shields’ feet and thin ankle straps all made of shiny nude leather. The glamorous set was complete with 3-inch stiletto heels ideal for all-day wear, giving the Skims model’s attire a streamlined appearance.

Shields often opts for sharp footwear on and off the red carpet. For special occasions, the supermodel can be seen in neutral and tonal stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Calvin Klein. When off-duty, her footwear frequently includes neutral slip-on and lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse and Vans.

