LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Slips on Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ Sneakers As His Dad Breaks NBA Scoring Record at Lakers Game

LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. attended his father LeBron James’ record-breaking basketball game yesterday in Los Angeles. Joined by his family, Bronny sat courtside to watch LeBron make history, successfully surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record during the Laker’s match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bronny sported a black crewneck sweater in an oversized fit with a graphic on the front that gave the top a streetwear vibe. Coordinating with the neutral color scheme, the high school basketball player wore black trousers, also in a similarly slouchy fit. Rounding out his ensemble, Bronny styled a silver chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Like Bronny, his brother Bryce was also in a majority all-neutral ensemble that featured a graphic tee in a dark gray with a faded motif on the front. The 15-year-old also wore slouchy black trousers and accessorized his ensemble with see-through glasses and a silver chain necklace that was also fastened to a sparkling pendant of a cross.

On his feet, Bronny wore Jordan 4’s in the style Black Cat with an all-black finish in a high-top style. The style also features minor hints of gray on the Jumpman Flight tongue tags and thick matching black rubber outsoles perfect for shooting hoops.

Bronny and his younger brother have both chosen to follow in their father’s footsteps, taking on roles on basketball teams, making names for themselves through their skill in the sport.

Bryce James and Bronny James look on during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. CREDIT: Getty Images

LeBron James beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record on Feb. 7, a record that he held for 39 years. In a game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Nike star finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting (4-of-6 from 3) to go along with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He entered the game with 38,352 points, needing 36 to overtake the basketball legend. Ultimately, the game ended with a loss for Oklahoma with a score of 133-130.

