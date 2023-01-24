Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend Jenna Brandt Reps 49ers in Custom LF Jacket for Football Game

Jenna Brandt cheered on the San Francisco 49ers and her boyfriend, quarterback Brock Purdy, during their divisional round win on Sunday night. After beating the Dallas Cowboys, the team will go up against the Eagles during the NFL Conference Championships on Jan. 29.

Brandt wore a black crewneck sweatshirt underneath a black LF jean jacket for the game. The custom-made piece featured sparkling black stars going down the sleeves and her boyfriend’s last name across the back in sparkling letters right above a red panel that featured the 49ers logo. She paired the top with white cargo pants.

Brandt accessorized the look with a black beanie with “13” written on the front of it. She kept her honey blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Although they weren’t visible in the picture, Brandt completed her sporty look with a pair of black and white Nike Dunk Lows, also known as “Panda” Dunks. The sneakers featured a leather upper with a lace-up closure. The two neutral shades bring a lot of contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

The girlfriends of NFL stars have been bringing glamorous looks to the sidelines all season long. Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo was also repping 49ers colors in a red metallic set and pointy pumps during their game against the Cardinals a couple of weeks ago. Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher was also posing in a Bengals hat before the Bills football game earlier this month.

PHOTOS: 8 of the Most Stylish Football Players