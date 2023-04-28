Brittney Spencer Hits High Notes Singing National Anthem in 70s-Inspired Jumpsuit & Rhinestoned Sneakers at NFL Draft 2023

Brittney Spencer opened day one of the annual NFL Draft 2023 today in Kansas City, Mo. Clad in a jumpsuit, Spencer sang a dramatic rendition of the national anthem before tens of thousands of football fans and spectators.
The “Redesigning Women” songstress’s jumpsuit was comprised of a high cobalt blue neckline featuring a peekaboo keyhole cutout that transitioned into sheer and puffy light blue sleeves in a midi-length. The top half of her jumpsuit transitioned into a dark blue pair of high-waisted trousers in a baggy style. Attached to the pants was light blue sparkly tulle that jutted from the sides of each pant leg voluminously, diversifying Spencer’s silhouette.
.@BrittNicx sings the National Anthem before the #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/S5lBz3qebW
— NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023
Spencer took the stage in a pair of light blue sneakers with white cushy and walkable rubber soles and rounded toes. The footwear appeared to be a low-top style with lace-up detailing and rhinestones uppers that had the hitmaker shining with every step.
Like many other country singers, Spencer loves a good pair of modernized cowboy boots. The style, in a mix of colors, prints and patterns are a go-to for her. Beyond cowboy boots, the “Crowded Table” singer can often be found wearing a variety of lace-up, suede and fringe-trimmed ankle boots for a grungy and bohemian feel mixed in with the occasional pair of extra comfy sneakers.
