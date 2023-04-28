×
Brittney Spencer Hits High Notes Singing National Anthem in 70s-Inspired Jumpsuit & Rhinestoned Sneakers at NFL Draft 2023

By Amina Ayoud
Brittney Spencer opened day one of the annual NFL Draft 2023 today in Kansas City, Mo. Clad in a jumpsuit, Spencer sang a dramatic rendition of the national anthem before tens of thousands of football fans and spectators.

The “Redesigning Women” songstress’s jumpsuit was comprised of a high cobalt blue neckline featuring a peekaboo keyhole cutout that transitioned into sheer and puffy light blue sleeves in a midi-length. The top half of her jumpsuit transitioned into a dark blue pair of high-waisted trousers in a baggy style. Attached to the pants was light blue sparkly tulle that jutted from the sides of each pant leg voluminously, diversifying Spencer’s silhouette. 

Spencer took the stage in a pair of light blue sneakers with white cushy and walkable rubber soles and rounded toes. The footwear appeared to be a low-top style with lace-up detailing and rhinestones uppers that had the hitmaker shining with every step.

Like many other country singers, Spencer loves a good pair of modernized cowboy boots. The style, in a mix of colors, prints and patterns are a go-to for her. Beyond cowboy boots, the “Crowded Table” singer can often be found wearing a variety of lace-up, suede and fringe-trimmed ankle boots for a grungy and bohemian feel mixed in with the occasional pair of extra comfy sneakers.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud. 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

