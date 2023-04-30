Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Goes Sporty-Chic In Off-White Cargo Pants & Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Concord’ Sneakers for NFL Draft 2023 Party

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were a casually-coordinated duo while celebrating the NFL Draft 2023. The pair hosted a party at their home with close friends on Saturday. Brittany gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the festivities through a series of photos on the social media site.

“Was a good time,” the fitness entrepreneur wrote under the images.

In the new snapshots, Patrick and Brittany are seen posing among a bunch of balloons and a decorative NFL Draft sign that was adorned with several bouquets of flowers.

Brittany looked sporty-chic for the occasion. The personal trainer’s ensemble included in a lilac Off-White twist cargo cropped shirt. She teamed the top with Off-White multi-pocket cargo pants. Made in Italy, the bottoms are crafted of mid-weight twill fabric and feature an 11-pocket design.

Patrick sported white short-sleeve Louis Vuitton T-shirt and distressed denim jeans. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback completed his look with layered diamond chains, a watch and high-top white sneakers.

Finishing Brittany’s outfit was the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Concord” sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Concord” is a colorway of the classic sneaker that is inspired by the popular Air Jordan 11 style of the same nickname. The Jordan 11 “Concord” is an original colorway in the Air Jordan line, and one of the most desirable sneakers in the world. The upper features a white leather base with contrasting black patent leather on the overlay panels and Swoosh. “Wings” branding is embroidered on the heel. A black Jumpman appears on the tongue. The white rubber midsole and icy blue translucent outsole complete the look.

When it comes to footwear, Brittany often opts for neutral and contemporary styles. When off-duty or supporting Patrick at Chiefs games, her shoes of choice range from Air Jordan sneakers to embellished Christian Louboutin and monochrome Prada boots. For more formal occasions, she tends to gravitate towards an array of stiletto heels and sandals.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. Presented by Bud Light, this year’s event began its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson and C.J. Stroud.

