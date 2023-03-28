Brittany Cartwright & Husband Jax Taylor Match in Black Leather With Sneakers & Pumps at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brittany Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor brought trending leather to the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Cartwright hit the red carpet on Monday night in a strapless black corset top with a sweetheart neckline, paired with black leather high-waisted pants. The “Vanderpump Rules” star finished her ensemble with a silver metal ring, chain-strapped Prada handbag and shimmering makeup.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cartwright completed her look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The actress’ patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette with triangular pointed toes. The glossy style’s heels were hidden beneath her trousers, though they were most likely finished with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given their traditional shape and silhouette.

Taylor, meanwhile, complemented Cartwright by also opting for an all-black outfit. His ensemble featured a crewneck t-shirt, layered with a leather jacket with double zipper fastenings and quilted shoulder panels. He finished his look with black skinny jeans, as well as a pair of chunky black leather sneakers with lace-up closures. The low-top shoes were finished with white rubber soles, bringing his outfit a starkly contrasting base.

The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars were last seen on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” where Cartwright was seen in another corset top and Dior slingback heels.

(L-R): Andy Cohen, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor appear on “Watch What Happens Live!” in New York City on March 23, 2023. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

