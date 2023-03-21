Brittany Cartwright Slips on Little Black Dress & Dior Slingback Pumps With Husband Jax Taylor in NYC

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, are currently spending time in New York City.

The couple — who was spotted arriving at the “Watch What Happens Live” studios to chat with host Andy Cohen on Monday — took to Instagram to document their NYC ‘fits. Taylor posted a snap of the pair lounging at the Dream Downtown hotel while Cartwright shared a photo of them pounding the pavement, hand-in-hand.

Cartwright wore a short black shirt dress and matching pumps that complemented Taylor’s getup. Going monochromatic, the 43-year-old TV personality donned a black hoodie with a distressed leather jacket on top and black skinny jeans. He completed his casual look with contrasting white Air Jordan 5 sneakers featuring hits of black and red.

For shoes, the 34-year-old Kentucky native opted for Dior’s coveted J’Adior slingback pumps, recognizable by the style’s signature two-tone J’Adior-embroidered ribbon embellished with a flat bow. The shoe is offered in a wide range of variations, coming in different colors, materials and heights, but Cartwright went with a timeless black pair.

Cartwright pulled things together with a camel-colored coat and a fuzzy black and brown Fendi logo handbag. When getting dressed up, the reality star tends to gravitate toward slinky slip dresses and strappy sandals. Meanwhile, on the casual end, you can also find her sporting everyday workout clothes and Nikes.

Cartwright and Taylor met in 2015 and married in 2019 before eventually going on to exit “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020.

