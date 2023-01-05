Britney Spears Does Shakira Tribute Dance Barefoot In Y2K-Approved Shorts With a Fiery Finish

Britney Spears danced up a storm in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday. Set to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” the hitmaker twirled and spun barefoot, without shoes in daring athleisure.

Spears sported athletic-wear, sweating up a storm in a black crop top with red lettering on the front. On bottom, the “Circus” songstress got retro and rolled down the waistline of low-cut gray shorts, creating a nostalgic silhouette. The low waist evoked that classic 2000s style that Spears wore in her heyday. The style is disruptive and provocative and one the dancer wears often today with many of her pieces. The pop sensation rounded out the look with red fingerless gloves and a few bracelets stacked up on her wrist. Spears’ hair was styled as it usually is, left down with loose beachy waves.

Although she wasn’t wearing any shoes this time around, Spears’ usual footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of silhouettes while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

In a similar fashion, Spears posted a short throwback video from her wedding nuptials with her husband Sam Asghari dressed chicly in a black Versace blazer dress. The award winning star’s look was layered over a sparkling thong — earning luxe flair from the brand’s gold Medusa buttons and sparkling Greca trim. Spears shared a closer look at the outfit in a new Instagram Reel, where she danced with Asghari to Prince’s 1986 song “Kiss.” Spears’ wedding wedding brought about numerous viral fashion moments.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Britney Spears’ best 90s and 2000s street style moments.