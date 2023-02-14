Britney Spears Brings Out Her Best Poses in Sparkling Ballroom Minidress & Crisscross Sandals

Britney Spears took to Instagram to show off her latest outfit. The singer posted a video yesterday that sees her posing in a sparkling green minidress in ballroom style.

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s new reel was set to the ’80s hit “Push It” by Salt ‘n Peppa. Spears’ ensemble was a strapless piece featuring a heart-shaped neckline and sparkling paillettes in darker shades of green and gold. The dress was finished with a string of shimmery fringes that added to the ballroom dance effect of the look.

Spears gave the ensemble some height by adding a pair of black platform sandals, which featured a crisscross upper and an ankle strap. This is a silhouette that combines perfectly with short dresses and skirts, as well as long bell bottoms or wide-leg pants. The shoes featured a block heel that elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Toxic” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps, and platform boots and sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. When she’s off-duty her choices also include Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Although we don’t see her often on the red carpet, for more formal events Spears used to go for sleek styles like pointed-toes, platforms and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

