Britney Spears Twirls & Dances Barefoot in Crop Top & Low-Rise Shorts

Britney Spears shared another dancing video to her Instagram yesterday, the star showing off her moves while listening to Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” among other songs.

The “Circus” singer impressively twirled in cropped tops and tiny shorts, going barefoot for the dance-filled moment.

The hitmaker’s first look was comprised of a cropped white top followed by fitted Y2K-worthy black micro shorts that sat low on the hitmaker’s hips, a go-to silhouette for Spears. For the second look, Spears’ bottoms were the same but her top was switched out for a gray graphic tee that was cropped with red lettering on the front.

In a similar style, Spears kept the bottoms for the third look, passing on the tee for a red long-sleeve off-the-shoulder cropped top featuring bow detailing that tied in the back.

Although she wasn’t wearing any shoes, Spears’ usual footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of silhouettes while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

