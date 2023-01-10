Britney Spears Serves Y2K Style in Coca-Cola Tube Top & Micro Miniskirt With Slouchy White Knee-High Boots

Britney Spears modeled a new look from her closet in a short video set to Normani’s “Wild Side” posted to Instagram yesterday. The “Toxic” songstress modeled the never-worn-before red ensemble while serving poses and dance moves. “I am a practical shopper but I was really surprised going through my closest and what I found !!!” she captioned.

Spears’ look was comprised of a red Coca-Cola tube top featuring the soda brand’s logo on the front. The graphic top was followed by a fitted Y2K-worthy micro miniskirt that sat low on the hitmaker’s hips, a go-to silhouette for Spears. As for accessories, the Grammy Award-winner sported a dainty chain necklace and white framed aviator sunnies with all-black lenses.

When it came down to footwear, Spears sported slouchy white knee-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the performer taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Spears’ usual footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of silhouettes while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

