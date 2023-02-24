Britney Spears Elevates Little Black Dress With Feathers & Pointy Pumps

Britney Spears brought another fashion look to her latest Instagram Reel.

Spears donned a black minidress with fluffy feathers along the neckline to the tune of her song “The Hook Up.” The dress was made of high-quality fabric, which offered a four-way stretch to prioritize maximum comfort while maintaining beauty.

The Grammy-award-winning artist selected black pointy pumps to elevate her look by at least 3 inches.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable. Several celebrities have been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks including Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie, Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez and Lori Harvey.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears various styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform, and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ CREDIT: Splash News

No matter what, this star will always be known as one of the driving forces of Y2K Fashion. From her music videos to her red carpet looks, she delivered trend after trend that will last a lifetime.

