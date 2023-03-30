Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Neon Bikini & Poses in White-Hot Boots After Canceled Dinner

Britney Spears shared a look at her day-to-day life in colorful style on social media.

In a new Instagram Reel on Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed on the beach in a colorful bikini. Her pink-trimmed set included a neon green top, as well as leopard-printed bottoms. The style — seen while Spears splashed in the waves — was paired with white-rimmed aviator sunglasses for a practical, summer-worthy finish.

Spears‘ outfit was her second in under a day, however. Earlier on Wednesday, she also shared another Reel dancing at home while lamenting a dinner cancellation, wearing a red minidress with a deep neckline and riffled sleeves.

A set of white leather boots with folded knee-high shafts and pointed toes added a sleek edge to her colorful attire — as well as its accompanying wedged heels, creating a triangular, height-boosting base. Similar pairs with flat outsoles have returned in a range of new shoe styles, including pumps and boots from Schutz, Marc Fisher, Jimmy Choo and Nine West.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

