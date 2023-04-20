Britney Spears Channels Barbie in Pink Minidress & 60s-Inspired White Boots

Britney Spears showed off a Barbie-esque look in a new Instagram post today.

The pop star shared two photos with her 40-plus million followers that saw her modeling a coral pink dress. Referencing the iconic doll in the post’s caption, her minidress featured an off-the-shoulder design with long sleeves. She styled the thigh-skimming look with a gold beaded necklace and a pair of chic white boots.

The pointy, knee-high white boots, which appeared to be made of leather, looked reminiscent of a style you might find in an ad campaign from the ’60s or ’70s. The “Gimme More” singer wore the same boots, as well as a black version of the silhouette, in two different videos she shared of herself dancing at home just yesterday.

Britney Spears CREDIT: Instagram

The Barbiecore trend has been raging for the past couple of years since it took off during the filming of the live-action movie inspired by Barbie. Tons of celebrities and influencers, including Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo, have been spotted stepping out in striking pink looks.

Over the years, Spears’ footwear choices have ranged from sleek to whimsical and bohemian. On the red carpet, she’s typically reached for timeless styles like peep-toe platform pumps and pointy stilettos, whereas, when out and about or at home, she’s been seen sporting sandals and sneakers. Some of her favorite go-to brands that are more affordable include Birkenstock, Ugg, Adidas and Steve Madden.

In terms of luxury designers, she is a fan of top brands like Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz. Throughout the “Sometimes” singer’s career, she has starred in campaigns for brands such as Kenzo, Skechers and Candie’s.