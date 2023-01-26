French First Lady Brigitte Macron Suits Up in Blazer & Pumps at Station Debout Centre Inauguration

French first lady Brigitte Macron was sharply dressed for the inauguration of the Station Debout Centre in Paris this week. The Centre is a new medical rehabilitation center, which includes standing position exoskeletons for patients with neurological deficits.

While witnessing French soldier Sulayman walking with an exoskeleton at the event on Thursday, Macron suited up in a dark navy blazer with zipped sleeves. Paired with matching skinny-fit trousers, her set was layered atop a black blouse with a silver and rose gold chain print across its front. Finishing her ensemble were sheer black tights, as well as a black scarf.

Brigitte Macron (L) looks on as French soldier Sulayman (R) walks wearing an exoskeleton during the inauguration of the Station Debout Centre in Paris on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP

Grounding Macron’s look were matching pointed-toe pumps. Her black set featured triangular pointed toes with smooth leather uppers, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height. The set streamlined her ensemble with its dark tone, while remaining versatile for a wide array of ensembles from its timeless shape and color.

A closer look at Macron’s pumps. CREDIT: Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Brigitte often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

