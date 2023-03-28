Brian Austin Green’s Wife Shana Burgess Commands Attention in Sparkling Bralette Top & Clear Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Brian Austin Green and his wife Sharna Burgess attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 last night at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. They were joined by the biggest names in music like Pink, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and many more.

While stepping on the red carpet, the “Beverly Hills 90210” opted for a casual look that featured a sleek black leather jacket, classic white t-shirt and charcoal gray suit pants paired with black sneakers with white soles. Burgess left the casual home and went for a glittering two-piece ensemble by Turkish eveningwear brand New Arrivals.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Australian dancer’s outfit featured a long sleeve micro top with a box neckline covered in silver sequins and a matching tube skirt that went down to her ankles. The length of her skirt allowed for a full look at her footwear choice, a pair of PVC seethrough pumps with a pointed sole and more sparkling details on the back and heels.

Related Ice Spice Pops in Striped Minidress & 5-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Ben Affleck Suits Up in Velvet Suit & Leather Brogues at 'Air' Premiere in Los Angeles With Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Chicly Kisses Ben Affleck in Bejeweled Neon Dress & Platforms at 'Air' Premiere in Los Angeles

When it came to beauty, she styled her long to-her-waist blonde tresses in beachy waves with a wet finish and opted for minimal makeup that featured a glossy light brown lip and slightly sparkling light eyeshadow matching her shiny outfit. She topped it off with a black matte manicure and pedicure.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The couple met through their mutual manager three years ago and welcomed their first child, Zane, last June. They also competed in “Dancing with the Stars,” where she was working before meeting Green. She has also been a judge on the Australian version of the show since 2019.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

PHOTOS: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks