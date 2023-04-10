Blake Lively Keeps Things Casual in Wool Coat, Sweatpants & Sneakers While in NYC

Blake Lively stepped out in New York City after returning home from a recent tropical vacation.

The “Gossip Girl” alum took a stroll down the streets of Manhattan on Monday. She kept warm in a brown wool coat with a tie belt that she wore over black sweatpants. Lively added a black scarf to the look and completed her outfit with sunglasses and a crossbody leather phone case from Bandolier.

Lively walks down the street in New York City on April 10. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The actress slipped into a comfy pair of New Balance sneakers, perfect for a walkable city like New York. Her kicks featured white mesh and laces with brown and gray detailing and were complete with a black sole.

A closer look at Lively’s sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

On the shoe front, Lively often wears pointed-toe pumps, lace-up boots and strappy sandals by Louboutin, Alaïa, Tory Burch and Valentino. When off-duty, she prefers sneakers by Nike, Allbirds and Vans.

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fixture on the fashion scene, stemming from her glamorous style and close friendships with designers like Christian Louboutin and the late Karl Lagerfeld. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010s. She’s also a front-row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

