Blake Lively Pops in Sergio Hudson Minidress & Red-Hot Louboutins

Blake Lively looked vibrant as she took to Instagram to post a year-old photo. She captioned the post, “happy one-year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo.” The actress wore the look to Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday party in New York last April.

The “Gossip Girls” star wore a magenta Sergio Hudson minidress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. The fitted silhouette is made from stretch-wool crepe and vertical seams. The bright piece is a part of the designer’s spring 2022 collection.

Lively accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for sparkling dangle earrings. She also added to the look with a red leather quilted Chanel clutch with a gold clasp. She kept her honey blond locks in a straight side swept style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

Adding more vibrant details to the look, the actress completed the ensemble by slipping into a pair of red Louboutin pumps. The suede heels featured a rounded toe raised up by a platform sole. The boost of height was supported by a gold textured block heel that was 5 inches tall. The heels were created to celebrate the designer’s 20th anniversary of red soles and memorable style.

The last time we saw Lively was strolling down the streets of Manhattan earlier this month. After returning home from a tropical vacation, she was spotted wearing a wool coat with sweatpants and New Balance sneakers.

The “Green Lantern” actress is known for slipping into pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from top labels like Maison Valentino, Tory Burch, and Alaïa. Her chic fashion sense has awarded her a front-row seat at fashion shows for designer brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior.

