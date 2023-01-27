×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Blake Lively Debuts Romantic Dark Hair in Strappy Mesh Top for ‘It Ends With Us’ Film Announcement

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit
Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Style
Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Style
Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Style
Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Style
View Gallery 12 Images

Blake Lively debuted a new dark hairstyle on her Instagram Story yesterday.

The “Gossip Girl” star set the internet ablaze, revealing her new look ahead of the announcement that she will be starring opposite fellow actor Justin Baldoni in “It Ends with Us,” a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling romance novel.

Leaving her iconic blond hair behind, Lively’s tresses appeared to be a dark reddish brown, styled in waves that were side-swept down her shoulder. As for her outfit, it seemed the fashionista sported a black mesh top that leaned slightly see-through. Punctuating her new hair color, Lively also wore vampy makeup which included a bold red lip

Related

Simone Biles Models Floral Leotard from Her GK Gymnastics Spring Collection

Bella Hadid Pops in Yellow Rubber Mules & Y2K-Approved Knitwear

Halle Bailey Enjoys the Sun in Blue Bikini & Goes Barefoot on Boat Ride in Dubai

Blake Lively via her Instagram Story.
Blake Lively via her Instagram Story.
CREDIT: Via Instagram

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fixture on the fashion scene, stemming from her glamorous style and close friendships with designers like Louboutin and the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010s. She’s also a front-row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

Developed by Sony Pictures, “It Ends with Us” follows the main character, Lily, who after growing up in Maine, going to college, and starting her own business, finds herself thinking that her life is too good to be true. Now living in Boston, Lily meets neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid. The novel is based on the relationship between the author’s mother and father. The book garnered lots of attention on BookTok, a TikTok sub-genre, last year. A release date for the film has not been announced. In addition to taking the starring roles, Baldoni is also directing and executive producing the film under his Wayfarer Studios along with Lively.

PHOTOS: Check out Blake Lively’s most glamorous pregnancy fashion moments.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad