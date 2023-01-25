Blackpink’s Jisoo Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show

Blackpink’s Jisoo attended Dior’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris on Jan. 23 dressed in an all-white ensemble. The singer was outfitted in a flouncy dress and lace pumps, all Dior.

The “Pink Venom” songstress’ dress was a collared maxi style with sheer sleeves that transitioned into a structured bodice with an intricately embossed botanical motif. The top was followed by a pleated balloon skirt with loads of volume, the full style making for a more eye-catching silhouette.

Blackpink’s Jisoo attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Accessorizing her ensemble, the South Korean star toted a pink and white floral mini Dior bag featuring shiny gold hardware. Departing from her usual sleek and lengthy styling, Jisoo’s hair was worn up in a bun with fringy short front-facing bangs.

Opting for a sharp but dainty addition to her ensemble, Jisoo wore a pair of white lace pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the Dior beauty ambassador a more comfortable experience. For an ultra-feminine touch, each heel was embellished with bow detailing on the sides. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Jisoo included.

When it comes to shoes, Jisoo keeps her styles preppy and modern. The “Kill This Love” singer often wears loafers or brogues in neutral leathers. She can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Prada, Jimmy Choo and Gucci on the red carpet—though she mainly wears Dior’s footwear as their ambassador. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in sneakers by Magmur, Adidas and Yeezy.

The Cartier brand ambassador and her girl group counterparts have become the center of attention in the fashion scene. Backed by top brands like Chanel, Celine, and Bulgari collectively, Blackpink has certainly cemented themselves as fashion royalty.

