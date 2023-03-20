Blackpink’s Rosé Meets Harry Styles in Blue Jeans & Two-Toned Prada Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink’s Rosé was casually dressed for Harry Styles’ Love On Tour this week. The singer attended Styles’ concert with her Blackpink bandmate, Jennie, during the tour’s current Asia leg.

On Monday, Rosé posed on Instagram Stories with Styles at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, following his set. For the occasion, she wore a pair of light blue denim jeans with a black graphic T-shirt. Layered atop was an oversized black leather motorcycle jacket, which the musician accessorized with a black shoulder bag. Styles was simply outfitted in a white T-shirt and black trousers while backstage, as well.

Harry Styles and Rosé meet at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosé/Instagram

“Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea,” Rosé captioned her photo from the concert, which was also attended by K-pop stars including BTS members Taehyung, Jung Kook, RM and Suga, ENHYPEN’s Jay, Jake, Sunghoon and Ni-Ki, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Ateez’s Wooyoung and groups TWICE, Aespa and Super Junior.

Rosé snaps a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosé/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Rosé finished her outfit with a tonally colorful pair of Prada sneakers. Her $1,070 Downtown style featured white and dark green paneled leather uppers, complete with rounded perforated toes and white front laces. The pair was accented by enameled metal triangle logos, as well as branded tongues. The set was complete with flat foam rubber soles with a geometric tread, bringing it a practical, comfortable base for the occasion.

Prada’s Downtown sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

