Blac Chyna Bundles Up in Fluffy Coat & Louboutins at ABC Studios

Blac Chyna was a vision in white for her latest outing. The reality star was photographed outside of ABC Studios in New York City today.

For the appearance, Chyna wore a white belted coat that featured a dramatic, fluffy collar and oversized double cuffs. The garment also included a deep V-neckline and a large gold button near the pocket. She paired the outerwear with a form-fitting white top and sleek white leggings.

Blac Chyna arrives at ABC Studios on March 30, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Chyna opted for minimal accessories. As for glam, the media personality went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her long. lustrous hair on the side and styled it in voluminous curls.

When it came down to the shoes, Chyna completed her look with pair of nude pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette added a unifying touch to her white wardrobe. The glossy style featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Blac Chyna’s Christian Louboutin pumps at ABC studios on March 30, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Blac Chyna never refrains from a bold fashion statement. The star is known for having a fashion-forward clothing aesthetic that includes monochromatic moments, structured pieces, show-stopping silhouettes and gorgeous gowns. On the footwear front, she tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, bejeweled heels and sharp pumps.

