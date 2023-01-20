Billy Porter Soars in Crystal-Embellished Heeled Boots & Lace Top at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Premiere

Billy Porter made a striking arrival at the Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premiere at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. This sequel is a continuation of the acclaimed series “The Proud Family” and it follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.

The two-time Tony Award-winning actor stepped out in an elevated boho getup for the occasion. Porter wore an intricately structured jumpsuit comprised of a lace cream top designed with a high collar, distinctive cuffs at the arms, and unconfined pants in a luxurious silk fabric reminiscent of the harem silhouette.

Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on Jan. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Porter went for a minimalist approach when it came to accessories, only wearing chunky rings. The two-toned jumpsuit was the center of this look.

For footwear, the star opted for mountainous platform boots embellished with hundreds of crystals. The design featured an iridescent hue around the 4.25-inch heel, a 2-inch platform, a mid-calf-height shaft and a square toe silhouette. Whenever this singer and director kicks back in a pair of shoes, you can guarantee two things — they will be stylish, and they will have a platform.

Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on Jan. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “POSE” star’s style is nothing short of breathtaking and full of statement-making pieces. Whether it’s a bright pink Christian Siriano tuxedo suit dress amalgamation or a pair of larger-than-life gold wings, you can depend on this Pittsburg native to bring it every time. Porter gravitates towards the camp aesthetic as he usually pushes gender-dressing boundaries.

Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on Jan. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

In the Disney Plus animated series, Porter voices Randall Leibowitz Jenkins, the adopted parent to a lively and bold 14-year-old activist Maya, played by Keke Palmer. Stream “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Feb. 23 on Disney+.

PHOTOS: Billy Porter’s Best Red Carpet Fashion