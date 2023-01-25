×
Billy Porter Goes for Gold in Sequin Top, Black Pants & Jimmy Choo Boots on ‘James Corden’

By Tara Larson
Billy Porter took a metallic approach to his style while hitting the late-night circuit.

The two-time Tony Award-winning actor appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night. On the late-night show, Porter talked about how directing has allowed him to help tell stories about black, queer individuals. He was joined by actress Andie MacDowell.

billy porter, the late late show, james corden, gold sequin top, black pants, black patent leather platform boots, andie macdowell
Porter and Macdowell appear as guests on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ on Jan. 24.
CREDIT: CBS

For his appearance, Porter wore a shimmery top from Helen Anthony. Styled by Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson, he wore a gold sequin long-sleeve top with a v-neck and billowing sleeves. He paired the top with black trousers. He added gold jewelry including a statement necklace and rings from Vitaly.

The actor got a boost from his footwear. He wore black patent leather boots from Jimmy Choo. The shoes featured a rounded toe and a thick block heel that reached at least 5 inches with the platform base.

When it comes to the “POSE” star’s style, it’s nothing short of breathtaking and full of statement-making pieces. Whether it’s a bright pink Christian Siriano tuxedo suit dress amalgamation or a pair of larger-than-life gold wings, you can depend on this Pittsburg native to bring it every time. Porter gravitates towards the camp aesthetic as he usually pushes gender-dressing boundaries.

