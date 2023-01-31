Billy Porter Gives Sharp Suiting Edgy Finish With Leather Pants & Chunky Ankle Boots at ‘Accused’ Premiere

Billy Porter gave sharp suiting an edgy finish for the “Accused” premiere in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 30. The crime anthology series premieres on Fox tonight and chronicles ordinary people who get caught up in unbelievable situations.

While arriving at The Abbey, Porter posed for photos in a sleek black leather ensemble from Zaffori. The Tony Award-winning actor’s look included Zaffori’s Belt-Sleeved Blazer that had wide shoulder pads, studs near the cuffs and was decorated with detachable belts on the sleeve. He complemented the overcoat with a white button-down shirt and Zaffori’s Low-Rise Faux Leather Pants. The wide-leg bottoms had front pleats and decorative belts on the hem.

Billy Porter attends the “Accused” premiere at The Abbey on Jan. 30, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To further elevate the moment, the “Pose” star accessorized with a black choker necklace and a collection of statement midi rings. Porter styled his hair in bantu knots and rounded out the look with a dark smokey eye.

Completing the multi-hyphenate superstar’s ensemble was a pair of patent leather chunky ankle boots. The shiny silhouette featured a round toe, thin laces and a thick wedge heel.

Billy Porter attends the “Accused” premiere at The Abbey on Jan. 30, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns, printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

