Billie Eilish Channels Y2K Style With Black Tie & Converse Sneakers at ‘Swarm’ Premiere

Billie Eilish gave her edgy oversized style a slick boost while attending the “Swarm” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Grammy Award-winning singer makes her acting debut in the Prime Video thriller film alongside Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris and Dominick Fishback.

Eilish served Y2K style for the event held at the Lighthouse Artspace LA. The “Ocean Eyes” musician appeared on the red carpet in a white button-down oversized shirt. She teamed the lightweight separate with a black satin tie and baggy trousers.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to a chill vibe, the Golden Globe winner opted for minimal accessories and only added a collection of silver midi rings. Eilish let blunt-cut bangs frame her face and styled the rest of her hair straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the songwriter slipped into a pair of Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star

platform sneakers. The silhouette had a round toe with black uppers and a thick white outsole.

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s platform sneakers at the “Swarm” premiere on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Popularized in the ‘90s, many platform sneakers feature an exaggerated sole on a classic sneaker silhouette. The style is often credited to being popularized by The Spice Girls, returning to fashion in the late 2010s as part of the resurgence of ‘90s trends.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Eilish usually opts for sneakers. In fact, she is set to release another collaboration with Nike. During previous red-carpet events, the star could be seen in platform sandals and pumps from brands like Gucci. However, her go-to styles are often sneakers hailing from Converse, Nike, Burberry and Balenciaga. The star occasionally wears tall boots that coordinate with her outfits as well, usually by Moon Boot, Dr. Martens and Swear London.

