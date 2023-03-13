Billie Eilish Owns the Red Carpet in Dramatic Gothic Dress & Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish covered the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar party 2023 last night with her dramatic black dress.

Showing up to the event in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, the 21-year-old “Bad Guy” singer wore a black Rick Owens gown featuring a dramatic train, embracing gothic glamour. She added Chrome Hearts jewelry to her look.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

As for Rutherford, he wore a black suit with a corsage and a quirky red necktie, blue suede loafers and clown makeup.

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

When Eilish lifted up her gown, she gave a glimpse of towering black platform heels, which she donned with thigh-high black socks. The chunky style appeared to have a tall block heel and an ankle strap closure.

A closer look at the platform shoes Billie Eilish wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

Since rising to fame, Eilish has become known for her outrageous sense of style and is considered something of a sneakerhead. She’s even collaborated with Nike twice now, giving the Air Jordan 1 KO an eye-catching neon makeover in 2021. The artist’s favorite silhouette is the Air Jordan 15, though, which she designed in a muted tan hue. Both shoes are made with 20% recycled materials.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

