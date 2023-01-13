Billie Eilish Styles Black Bodycon Dress With Lace Lingerie & Sky-High Platform Heels for Bedroom Shoot

Billie Eilish dressed up for an improvised bedroom photoshoot, as seen on her Instagram this week.

The “Bad Guy” singer posted a carousel of photos spotlighting her all-black getup. She wore a black silk bodycon dress with lacy lingerie underneath as she snapped a variety of photos in different poses.

To accessorize, Eilish stacked a number of silver necklaces alongside draping earrings designed with diamonds and pendants for a rockstar-chic look. Her hair was styled in a layered haircut featuring bangs.

As for footwear, Eilish’s shoes consisted of black platform sandals adding at least 5 inches to her 5-foot-3 height. The high-fashion footwear comprised a thick strap across the foot and a thin strap wrapped around the ankle. Platforms in any style are on the list of hot trends at the moment. The singer-songwriter coupled her footwear with GG-embroidered tights from Gucci, instantly bringing a vintage touch to her base layer.

The 21-year-old celebrity is a certified shoe lover, especially sneakers. Nike is one of her favorites, as she is frequently seen in major footwear brands like the Air Force 1 High PSNY. That specific style reimagines the classic silhouette as it pulls parts pieces from the AF-1 High, Mid and Low and promotes sustainability by using scrap parts to avoid waste. Eilish defines her style as “distinct” and “memorable,” so she prioritizes comfort with every outfit.

PHOTOS: Billie Eilish’s Signature Oversized Style Through the Years