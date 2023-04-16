Billie Eilish Goes Grunge With Labrinth for Coachella 2023 Performance in R13 Jacket & Chunky Sneakers

Billie Eilish stepped out in edgy style onstage with Labrinth for day two of Coachella 2023. Eilish made a surprise appearance during the musician’s set at the festival’s Mojave stage in Indio, Calif., on Saturday.

Eilish arrived onstage during Labrinth’s set, which included his songs “All for Us,” “I’m Tired” and “Still Don’t Know My Name.” During her appearance, which you can watch below on Coachella’s YouTube channel, the musicians performed their duet “Never Felt So Alone.”

When it came to Eilish’s outfit for the occasion, she wore an all-black ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s outfit featured a crewneck top beneath an oversized padded R13 hooded jacket, accented by a front zipper, white paint splatters and “R13” lettering on its back. A set of matching wide-leg trousers, a monogrammed Gucci baseball cap and layered silver rings and necklaces completed her attire.

Billie Eilish performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Where footwear was concerned, Eilish finished her outfit with a set of platform sneakers. Her style featured rounded toes with smooth uppers, crossed by laces strung through thin silver eyelets. A set of thick black rubber soles with flat edges completed the pair with a relaxed finish, elevating Eilish’s attire with an easygoing base. Similar monochrome styles have also been released from a range of brands this spring, including Naked Wolfe, Vans, Puma and Diesel.

Billie Eilish performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Labrinth, meanwhile, followed a similar all-black palette with a grungy twist. His attire included a black high-necked top and leather pants, layered beneath a leather harness trimmed with gleaming metal studs. Black leather fingerless gloves completed his outfit, as well as a pair of black leather lace-up boots with rounded toes and short heels — further emphasizing his attire’s grungy aesthetic.

(L-R): Billie Eilish and Labrinth perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella