Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Sunshine Yellow Dress & Platform Espadrilles With Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer Gates celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband, Egyptian professional equestrian Nayel Nassar. Nassar posted a picture to his Instagram, capturing a commemorative image for the occasion.

For the occasion, Jennifer wore a yellow sundress with a strappy sweetheart bodice followed by a flowing A-line skirt. The simple style was worn with what appeared to be gold bracelets stacked atop one another. As for her hair, the socialite wore her red tresses parted down the middle, the ends embellished with voluminous but loose curls.

On her feet, Jennifer seemed to have been sporting platform sandal heels looking similar to an espadrille style. The strappy style featured rounded toes, thick light blue straps and height boosting. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Unlike her fashionable sister and law student brother, Jennifer works in the healthcare field as the Vice President, Sales and Marketing Contraceptive Business at CooperSurgical, Inc. The Stanford University grad’s wardrobe often reflects her lifestyle, featuring simple silhouettes and closet staples in neutral tones. On the footwear front, Jennifer is also equally practical, wearing girly but relaxed suede knee-high boots, wedged heels and fuzzy slides in more adventurous tones and textures that accent her outfits.

