Beyonce Takes Paris By Storm in Mirrored Silver Chainmail Paco Rabanne Dress and Metallic Pumps for Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce took her Renaissance World Tour concert to Paris yesterday, opening her set in a custom silver Paco Rabanne dress.

Created by Julien Dossena, the dress was classic Paco Rabanne. It was crafted out of silver mirrored sequins in a chainmail maxi-length style featuring a plunging bodice and a body-con fit. Since the dress is seemingly see-through, it appeared that the hitmaker wore it overtop some sort of bodysuit in a similar hue to her skin, keeping up a nude illusion.

The high-shine dress was worn with even shiner pointed-toe pumps with a similarly metallic mirrored finish. Beyonce’s footwear was comprised of sharp knife-like toes and dazzling silver uppers all set atop 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels. The hitmaker’s gleaming footwear matched her dress perfectly, giving her look a cohesive appearance.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

