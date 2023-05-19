Beyoncé Flexes Her Feet in Christian Louboutin Pumps & Michael Kors Jumpsuit in London on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé took to Instagram in a business-chic ensemble as she spent her Friday morning in London while in the U.K for her Renaissance world tour.

The “Crazy in Love” singer wore a brown plaid flannel Michael Kors Collection set that was composed of a blazer and a customized jumpsuit that featured a button-down bodice with a plunging neckline and black buttons.

Beyonce wears Michael Kors Collection on May 18 in London.

Beyoncé accessorized the look with gold Chanel earrings and a black leather Dior mini handbag with gold hardware. She kept her dark brown hair in a waved style complementing her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The musician completed the look by slipping into a pair of light brown Christian Louboutin pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette and a pointed toe. Her pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Beyoncé was dressed by KJ Moody, who can also be credited for the sheer bodycon Dolce & Gabbana dress and 6-inch heels she wore to the Oscars’ Gold party this past March. The stylist has also worked with other stars like Kelly Rowland and Beyonce’s sister Solange.

The last time we saw the singer was earlier this week in a now-viral selfie on Instagram announcing her latest venture: a haircare brand inspired by her mother Tina Knowles’ salon. She was seen posing in a white draped mini dress next to a lit vanity covered with products from the new line. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of her daughter, Blue Ivy, wearing a colorful robe as she got her hair braided.

Throughout her successful career, Beyoncé has been seen in every shoe style known to man. For red carpet events, the “Love on Top” singer tends to gravitate towards towering stilettos and sandals from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Andrea Wazen. When she’s off-duty, Beyoncé goes for trendy mules and low-heeled pumps from brands like Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus.

