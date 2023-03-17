Beyonce Goes Daring in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Towering 6-Inch Heels at Oscars Party

Beyonce shared a slideshow of glamorous images and videos from her Oscars’ Gold party, which happened last Sunday after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, to her Instagram yesterday. The singer showed off her glittering ensemble alongside her husband and fellow musician Jay-Z.

The “Crazy in Love” songstress was outfitted in a gold sequin sheer gown that swept the floor in a bodycon long-sleeve style, the fabric seemingly thin and flecked with dazzling gold sparkles that caught the flash of the cameras nicely. The garment was cinched with an armored corset sat just below the bodice in a structured metallic gold finish.

Although they were slightly hard to see over the hem of her dress, Beyonce wore what appeared to be platform heels with towering soles sat on sharp stilettos reaching around 6 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend.

Beyoncé attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

