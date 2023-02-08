Beyoncé Teases Her ‘Favorite’ Ivy Park Drop to Date in Vibrant Sports Bra & Cargo Pants

Beyoncé
took to Instagram this morning to promote her latest Ivy Park collection in partnership with Adidas, which will be available to shop starting tomorrow.
“My favorite drop to date,” she captioned the post, teasing the Park Trail
collection.
In the carousel of photos, Beyoncé is wearing a purple sports bra with matching drawstring cargo pants, and a slouchy trench coat. The pieces featured details in orange, adding an extra pop of color.
The “Say My Name” singer accessorized the look with several layers of diamond choker necklaces and a diamond-embellished cross necklace, larger-than-life hoop earrings, and a mini orange over-the-shoulder purse.
Park Trail features gender-neutral performance apparel and athleisure, including sequined jackets, faux-fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters and sweatshirts in dark green, lime green, cream, orange, indigo and camouflage print. In total, the new collection includes 56 apparel styles, 12 accessories, and three footwear styles.
In addition to the expected items from an Ivy Park drop, the label is also launching an accompanying kid’s collection comprised of 12 apparel styles, four kid’s accessories styles, and one footwear style.
Last month, Ice Spice was revealed as the new ambassador for the Park Trail collection. Coming off the successful release of her debut EP “Like..?,” the Bronx-native rapper will act as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. The company released a statement describing the collection as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.”