Beyoncé Teases Her ‘Favorite’ Ivy Park Drop to Date in Vibrant Sports Bra & Cargo Pants

Beyoncé took to Instagram this morning to promote her latest Ivy Park collection in partnership with Adidas, which will be available to shop starting tomorrow.

“My favorite drop to date,” she captioned the post, teasing the Park Trail collection.

In the carousel of photos, Beyoncé is wearing a purple sports bra with matching drawstring cargo pants, and a slouchy trench coat. The pieces featured details in orange, adding an extra pop of color.

The “Say My Name” singer accessorized the look with several layers of diamond choker necklaces and a diamond-embellished cross necklace, larger-than-life hoop earrings, and a mini orange over-the-shoulder purse. Park Trail features gender-neutral performance apparel and athleisure, including sequined jackets, faux-fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters and sweatshirts in dark green, lime green, cream, orange, indigo and camouflage print. In total, the new collection includes 56 apparel styles, 12 accessories, and three footwear styles.

In addition to the expected items from an Ivy Park drop, the label is also launching an accompanying kid’s collection comprised of 12 apparel styles, four kid’s accessories styles, and one footwear style.