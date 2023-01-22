Beyonce Performs in Skintight Pink Boots & Colorful Looks for Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai Kickoff

Beyoncé is performed today at the “Grand Reveal” weekend of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The private concert opened with the star dressed in a yellow feathered gown, with Etta James’ “At Last” as her soundtrack. The performance will kick off her “Renaissance” album tour, which was announced at the Wearable Art Gala in 2022.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

The hitmaker changed into other bold looks, including a sequined red dress with gold cups, and a pink mini dress coordinated with skintight thigh-high boots.

Her daughter with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, also joined Beyoncé on stage in a sparkling red look.

Prior to the show, Beyoncé attended arrived on the red carpet in a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching leg-climbing sandal heels. Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Liam Payne, Nia Long, Ellen Pompeo and more stars took part on the red carpet.

Before the performance began, the “Break My Soul” songstress stayed at the luxe Dubai hotel in a suite called the “Royal Mansion,” which costs $100,000 a night to book. It is 11,000 square feet. Atlantis The Royal is a 43-story cantilevered building, featuring 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites, all of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island.

Beyoncé will be holding a performance to celebrate the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. The songstress has reportedly been paid $24 million to hold the private one-hour set. Swedish House Mafia will also be performing.

