Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes.

Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie.

During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat.

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She paired her ensemble with sparkling platforms.

On his feet, Affleck stepped into lug sole ankle-length black leather boots with rounded toes, thick slip-free tread and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Affleck’s silhouette, blending into his pants, while the thick rubber soles offered the Oscar-winning actor a small boost in height.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

