Ben Affleck Promotes ‘Air’ Film in Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Sneakers on ‘Good Morning America’

Ben Affleck stepped out in Jordan sneakers on his way to “Good Morning America” this morning.

The “Gone Girl” actor stepped out in New York City on Monday to promote his latest film “Air.” The movie just premiered at South by Southwest 2023 over the weekend. Affleck directs and stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the film, which chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Jordan to launch Air Jordan in the 1980s.

The movie, which also stars Viola Davis, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Chris Messina and Jason Bateman, will be released on April 5.

Affleck is seen outside ‘Good Morning America’ on March 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

On his way into the “Good Morning America” studio alongside Matt Damon, his business partner and costar, Affleck went with a classic look. He wore a soft blue crewneck sweater paired with navy blue chino pants. Affleck layered up with a black pea coat with four buttons down the center of the jacket. He added black sunglasses to complete the outfit.

Affleck is seen outside ‘Good Morning America’ on March 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

The star slipped on a pair of Jordan sneakers to round out the look. He styled a pair of Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers. The low-top kicks feature a leather upper in shades of white, cream, black and blue. The lateral swooshes that Travis Scott has made popular lined the outer sides of the shoes.

A closer look at Affleck’s sneakers. CREDIT: Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

Affleck’s style, described as the “everyman” often features versatile footwear that can be mixed and matched over long periods of time, including brown or black leather lace-up loafers, lace-up combat and chukka boots. However, Affleck’s casual attire also includes a wide range of low-top sneakers in tonal and neutral colors from Nike, Løci, Bally and Kenneth Cole.

PHOTOS: Discover Nike’s top moments in pop culture over the years in the gallery.