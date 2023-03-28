×
Ben Affleck Suits Up in Velvet Suit & Leather Brogues at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was sharply suited for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles.

Arriving at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night, Affleck made a viral entrance with wife Jennifer Lopez. While sharing a kiss together on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning director’s ensemble featured a deep ink-blue velvet suit, which included pleated trousers and a double-breasted blazer. His dapper attire was complemented with a light blue dress shirt, as well as a knit navy blue tie for a textured twist.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, dress, yellow dress, crystal dress, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, metallic heels, silver heels, red carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “AIR” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Lopez, meanwhile, opted to make a vibrantly glamorous statement in a neon yellow gown with a sheer, crystal-covered bodice,  sparkling alongside Affleck on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of “AIR” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Affleck completed his traditional menswear outfit with an equally sharp set of leather brogues. The “Good Will Hunting” actor’s brown leather style featured a lace-up silhouette with lightly squared almond-shaped toes, accented by serrated perforations for traditional detailing. A set of dark soles with thin heels smoothly completed the pair, bringing a clean finish to Affleck’s crisp formalwear.

Ben Affleck, brogues, brown brogues, leather brogues, formal brogues, dress shoes, mens shoes, mens dress shoes, lace up brogues, perforated brogues
A closer look at Affleck’s brogues.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores
Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

