Ben Affleck Suits Up in Velvet Suit & Leather Brogues at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was sharply suited for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles.

Arriving at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night, Affleck made a viral entrance with wife Jennifer Lopez. While sharing a kiss together on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning director’s ensemble featured a deep ink-blue velvet suit, which included pleated trousers and a double-breasted blazer. His dapper attire was complemented with a light blue dress shirt, as well as a knit navy blue tie for a textured twist.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “AIR” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Lopez, meanwhile, opted to make a vibrantly glamorous statement in a neon yellow gown with a sheer, crystal-covered bodice, sparkling alongside Affleck on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of “AIR” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Affleck completed his traditional menswear outfit with an equally sharp set of leather brogues. The “Good Will Hunting” actor’s brown leather style featured a lace-up silhouette with lightly squared almond-shaped toes, accented by serrated perforations for traditional detailing. A set of dark soles with thin heels smoothly completed the pair, bringing a clean finish to Affleck’s crisp formalwear.