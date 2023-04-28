Bella Thorne Pops in Schiaparelli Skirt Suit With Saint Laurent Pumps

Bella Thorne was spotted leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York yesterday.

The “Shake It Up” star hit the town in a black two-piece suit set from Schiaparelli, comprised of a tailored wool blazer with long sleeves, shallow pockets and shiny gold button closures. On the bottom, Thorne sported a lengthy black wool skirt with more gold button detailing running down a line.

Bella Thorne was photographed in New York on April 27, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Under creative director Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli is notorious for including gilded accents that often take inspiration from surrealist works of art. The storied French designer brand usually incorporates whimsical motifs like ears, eyes and feet into their garments, giving those who wear their work a campy but sophisticated look.

Dressing up her ensemble, the “Midnight Sun” actress stacked on a plethora of chunky gold rings worn with dangling chain earrings. As for her hair, Thorne wore her dark red tresses parted down the middle and gathered into a sleek updo.

On her feet, Thorne styled a pair of Saint Laurent’s Severine pumps in patent leather. The style featured a squared pointed toe and covered flared heel, decorated with a cable-link chain detail on the front.

For footwear, the Thorne favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.