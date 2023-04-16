Bella Thorne Shines in Liquid Gold Boots at Marc Jacobs & I-D’s Party 2023 During Coachella

Bella Thorne was a guest at Marc Jacobs & i-D’s party on Saturday. The event took place at the Viking Villa in Palm Springs where celebrities have gathered this weekend to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations around it.

For the party, the “Shake it Up” star chose a black and white monogrammed micro top by Marc Jacobs and styled it with a pair of cargo pants. Thorne’s pants were unbuttoned and folded over below the waist, a styling hack often used to make pants low-rise that she’s been rocking lately.

Bella Thorne attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, California. CREDIT: Getty images for Marc Jacobs and ID

The actress and singer accessorized the outfit with stacked bracelets on one arm, large gold hoops and a flat gold necklace. She topped it off with a pair of Marc Jacobs sunglasses from the designer’s monogrammed collection in black and white matching her top.

When it came to footwear, Thorne opted for a pair of pointed-toe boots in metallic gold leather that stole all the attention to her outfit. The $1695 style is Jimmy Choo’s Blake knee boot 101 and it features 4.3-inch wedge heels, triangular toes and a subtle slouchy finish.

Bella Thorne attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D ‘The Pre-Party’ at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, California. CREDIT: Getty images for Marc Jacobs and ID

When she’s on the red carpet, Thorne tends to favor pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Versace and Saint Laurent. For off-duty outfits, she’s often seen in chunky sneakers and boots from brands like DKNY, Balenciaga or Prada. A staple at Chanel’s front row, she is also an avid collector of shoes from the French maison, as well as handbags, and jewelry from the brands. Recently, she started her own jewelry and accessories label called Thorne Dynasty with necklaces, rings, bracelets and more handmade by artisans in Los Angeles.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

