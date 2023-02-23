Bella Thorne Serves Edgy Glamour in Ripped Denim Bra & Matching Skirt at GCDS’ Fall 2023 MFW Show

Bella Thorne served another bold look during Milan Fashion Week today. After gracing Roberto Cavalli’s front row, the model stopped by to watch GCDS’ fall 2023 collection show.

The “Midnight Sun” actress wore a bright yellow and blue denim outfit, embracing the distressed trend. Thorne wore a yellow denim bralette with rhinestone straps and ripped detailing. She paired the piece with a cropped denim jacket with heavily shredded sleeves. The actress wore an equally distressed mid-rise skirt that reached to the floor, completing her denim-on-denim look.

Bella Thorne sporting a distressed denim look for the GCDS fall 2023 fashion show. CREDIT: WireImage

Thorne wore her heart parted to the side and styled to look like she was just caught in the rain. While Thorne is known for wearing a bold eye look on the red carpet, she kept her glam more toned down for the event, save for a set of long chrome nails. The “Game of Love” star went with a bold, straight brow, an orangey blush, a glossy lip, a light bronze to the skin and kept the foundation light enough to let her freckles peak through.

Thorne went in on the accessories with an oversized pair of crystal-covered, bamboo hoop earrings, multiple silver rings and a mini pink satin bucket bag covered in raindrop beads.

While the shoes of the outfit were hidden under the long hem of the skirt, Thorne added heels to complete her look, elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta.

