Bella Thorne Shines in Star Dress With Feathery Pink Coat & Metallic Strappy Sandals at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

By Ashley Rushford
Bella Thorne
Christian Cowan Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Christian Cowan Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Christian Cowan Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Christian Cowan Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Bella Thorne served sleek style at Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. The “Shake It Up” actress joined a star-studded front row, which included Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Orville Peck.

Thorne looked glamorous while arriving at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City. The singer popped in a pretty pink coat that was accented with dramatic feather details throughout. Underneath, she wore a white halter-neck dress that featured a star-shaped top, large cutout at the center and fitted skirt.

Bella Thorne, Christian Cowan, New York Fashion Week, Strappy Sandals
Bella Thorne attends the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 14, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Bella Thorne, Christian Cowan Show, New York Fashion Week, Lil Nas X
(L-R) Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 14, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Time Is Up” star accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, and black latex opera gloves. Thorne styled her hair in a chic updo and let two strands of her bangs frame her face.

Finishing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of silver metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette had thin straps throughout, a pointy outsole and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Bella Thorne, Christian Cowan, New York Fashion Week, Strappy Sandals
A closer look at Bella Thorne’s silver metallic strappy sandals at Christian Cowan’s NYFW show on Feb. 14, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Christian Cowan Show
(L-R) Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Christian Cowan’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery. 

